AshantiGold vs Inter Allies: CAS lifts GFA ban on 21 players involved in match-fixing

Court Of Arbitration of Sports (CAS) has lifted the GFA ban placed on 21 players involved in the AshantiGold vs Inter Allies match-fixing scandal with immediate effect.
According to popular Sports Journalist Saddick Adams, all the 21 players have now been cleared and are free to continue their footballing career.
This was after an appeal was filed on the players behalf by FIFPRO through the PFAG.
The players include Frank Akoto, Eric Esso, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Empem Dacosta, Paul Devries Asare, Amos Addai, Stephen Owusu Banahene etc who were all banned for 24 months.
Meanwhile, Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey whose name was not in the appeal process is having his matter considered by CAS following Kotoko’s application