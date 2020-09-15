Atsu needs to find a new club - Newcastle United boss

Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce says Ghana international Christian Atsu will have to secure a move to a new club in order to progress his career again.
The attacker has fallen down the pecking order at St. James Park after a series of not impressive performances for the Magpies last term.
The Magpies have further strengthened their team this summer which Steve Bruce believes the Ghanaian winger will struggle to get minutes under his belt.
“I like Christian - the same goes for [Yoshinori] Muto - trains every day, works tirelessly, [and is] a good professional," Bruce told the BBC Newcastle on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s League Cup clash with Blackburn Rovers.
"But in a situation where, are they going to play enough? There has to come a time when they go and play football.
"The same goes for [Henri] Saivet. Henri has been around the place since I’ve been here. We try to treat him with respect and he trains every day and is a good pro.
"Saivet, Atsu, Muto, [Achraf] Lazaar, [Rolando] Aarons - they need to find a home and try to progress their careers again."
On Saturday, Atsu was missing from the matchday squad as Newcastle handed West Ham United a 2-0 defeat in their 2020-21 Premier League opener, despite scoring in a pre-season 3-0 triumph over Crew Alexandra.
