Attamah Larweh delighted to secure Turkish Super Lig promotion with Fatih Karagumruk

Ghanaian international Joseph Attamah Larweh has expressed delight in helping Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk earn promotion to the top-flight championship after a victory against Adana Demirspor.
The 26-year-old who has been a key cog for the club this season after joining on loan from Istanbul Başakşehir cannot hide his joy after playing starring role in their qualification.
He saw played the full throttle of the game as Fatih Karagumruk held Adana Demirspor at home at the Eryaman Stadyumu in Ankara to 1-1 draw before beating them 6-5 on penalties.
Attamah converted one of the penalties that secure promotion for his on-loan club. Thursday's victory means Fatih Karagumruk are back in the Super Lig for the first time in 36 years.
Attamah took to Twitter to expressed his delight.
Commit your way to the Lord; trust in him, and he will act. Psalm 37:5 I will like to take this platform to thank all my teammates and staffs of @karagumruk_sk we worked very hard day in day out to achieve this victory. I’m very delighted to be part of this journey.