Audi Cup: Tottenham beat Bayern Munich to win trophy

Tottenham finished pre-season with a penalty shootout win over Bayern Munich in the Audi Cup final after a 2-2 draw.
Spurs led 2-0 as Erik Lamela slid in to convert Georges-Kevin Nkoudou's low cross at the back post and Christian Eriksen drilled in a second for Spurs.
But Bayern came back thanks to goals from teenagers Jann-Fiete Arp and Alphonso Davies, who levelled with a fantastic 25-yard curling effort.
Paulo Gazzaniga saved shots from David Alaba and Jerome Boateng in the shootout.
Spurs lost defender Juan Foyth in the second half to a serious-looking ankle injury and he left on a stretcher.
Spurs looked in control at 2-0 and Son Heung-min went close twice, forcing two good saves from Sven Ulreich, with the goalkeeper also denying Harry Kane, who had set up Eriksen's second.
Hosts Bayern did threaten though, with Renato Sanches' shot needing a save from Gazzaniga before goals from Arp, a summer signing from Hamburg, and Canada international Davies.
Spurs won the shootout 6-5 with Eriksen the only Tottenham player to miss his kick.
It was Tottenham's second game against European giants in 24 hours, having beaten Real Madrid 1-0 on Tuesday in the semi-final of the Allianz Arena friendly tournament.
