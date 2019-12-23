Azumah Nelson reveals Richard Commey's mistake that caused his defeat against Teofimo Lopez

Boxing Hall of Famer Azumah Nelson has shared his thoughts on what he believed caused Richard Commey to lose the IBF title to Teofimo Lopez.
Commey lost his IBF title belt after he was knocked out in the second round of his title defence to American-Honduran boxer Teofimo Lopez at the Madison Square Garden on December 14.
Sharing his thoughts on the bout, the Azumah a former world champion highlighted Commey inability of major the knockdown as the main cause of his defeat.
“To become a world champion is not difficult. It’s very easy because in boxing anything can happen. You can throw your hand and hit your opponent and he goes down and can’t get up. But how are you going to defend it? When you keep defending it then it means you are really a champion”, he said.
“I always say that boxing is boxing and anything can happen. They can knock him in the first round and he can knock his opponent too. He made a mistake and clashed with the punch and he went down and he is supposed to stay down for a while. He had about ten seconds to be on the floor but when he went down, he just rushed up”.
“I have been telling people that punch is like electric shock so when you go down you have to wait for a while for the power to go off but if the power doesn’t go out and you wake up, you’ll fall down again. The mistake he made was getting up quickly”.
Azumah also declared his backing for Commey to recover from the loss. He urged him to return home, commit himself to training and work his way to the top again.
“We all learn from our mistakes. He should come home, watch the video with his coaches and see how he can correct them."