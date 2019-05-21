Baffour Gyan backs brother over retirement decision

Baffour Gyan who is the Senior Brother to Asamoah Gyan has revealed that he is right behind his younger brother for the decision taken to retire from the Black Stars.
Kayserispor striker, Asamoah Gyan on Monday, May 20 announced his retirement from the Senior National Team after 16 years of services.
Gyan who bust into the scene in 2003 made 106 appearances and registered 51 goals for the Black Stars making him Ghana's all-time top scorer.
Speaking to Accra Asempa FM on Tuesday, May 21 Baffour Gyan said "On behalf of my brother, I would like to thank all Ghanaians for their support, I don't understand why we always have issues with captaincy.
"We are supposed to support anyone who is given the armband."
If you make someone a general captain it means you don't need his services any longer."
"I support my brother in all his decisions."
He represented Ghana at the 2006, 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups. With 6 goals, he is the top African goalscorer in the history of the World Cup.
Gyan has also represented Ghana at the 2004 Summer Olympics and in seven Africa Cup of Nations in 2006, 2008, 2010, 2012, 2013, 2015 and 2017, helping them finish in third-place in 2008 and runner-up in 2010 and 2015.
