Barcelona sets up Real Madrid Super Cup final clash

Pedri scored the winning penalty as Barcelona won a 4-2 shootout after a 2-2 draw with Real Betis in the Spanish Super Cup semi-final.
Both clubs were in Saudi Arabia for the tournament for a brief break in the La Liga season quickly after the return from the Qatar World Cup.
Robert Lewandowski was leading the line despite a domestic suspension and Barcelona had one goal disallowed before the Pole put the Catalans ahead five minutes from the end of the first half.
In the second half, Ousmane Dembele showboated early to betray the confidence of Xavi Hernandez’s men, but they paid for their profligacy when Nabil Fekir popped up to drill home with his fifth goal of the season, and then Lewandowski had what looked to be a winner chalked off, again for offside.
The game at the King Fahd International Stadium then went to extra time where an early, brilliant strike from Ansu Fati looked to be the winner before Loren Moron’s piece of magic levelled, and Andres Guardado saw red for two yellows minutes before the end.
Pedri was there for the winning penalty after Juanmi and then William Carvalho missed for Betis.
Barcelona will now play in the final on Sunday against Real Madrid, who beat Valencia on penalties in their semi-final match-up.
Eurosport