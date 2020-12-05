Bashir Hayford happy to be working with 'fighter' Asamoah Gyan

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities head coach Bashir Hayford says he is glad to be coaching Asamoah Gyan.
The former Asante Kotoko and Ebusua Dwarfs coach called for patience as 'fighter and motivator' Asamoah Gyan’s fitness level is not at its peak at the moment and the fans will see the player they knew as the season progresses,
'I am happy to manage a great player like Asamoah Gyan. I picked him way back when I was selecting young talents for a tournament and to be honest, it's great to see him achieve all that he has done. He will be key for us going forward at this club.'
"Asamoah Gyan is a fighter and a motivator. The boys are looking up to him a lot. I believe that he will replica what I want the boys to do on the pitch. He will help us a lot."
Asamoah Gyan played his first game in the domestic top-flight for the first time in 17 years for Legon Cities against Medeama in matchday three of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
The goal poacher was subbed on for the final 20 minutes of the game in the Royals goalless draw game against the Tarkwa based side at the Accra Sports Stadium last Friday.