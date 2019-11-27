Beach Soccer: Beautiful Beneath to help create awareness of Sanitation and Tourism sectors

The Ministries of Tourism and Sanitation are set to get a helping hand from Ghana Beach Soccer to create awareness about sanitation and environmental issues.
This comes after Beautiful Beneath signed up to join the Voluntary Sanitation Education & Awareness Campaign in partnership with Ghana Beach Soccer.
The campaign which is an initiative of Ghana Beach Soccer in partnership with ENVIROSAN, is currently in the third season, and will be focused along the Coastal belt of Ghana using beach soccer, sports activities and beach ballers (players) as Ambassadors.
The education and awareness drive would not be limited to coastal regions alone.
Urban towns and cities would also be actively engaged in series of sports, social and recreational activities through the novel Communities Soccer League project whilst employing music, dance and culture among other tools.
Beautiful Beneath would be adopting fashion, music and dance as their creative tools to educate, promote and raise awareness about Environmental and Sanitation issues.
Source: Ghana Beach Soccer