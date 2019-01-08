Beleaguered Samuel Inkoom's worldwide ban has been lifted by FIFA

Ghana defender Samuel Inkoom has been cleared to revive his career following FIFA’s decision to lift its worldwide ban.
In June 2017, the former Asante Kotoko right-back was ordered to pay Curtis Willet $65,000 or in default serve a one-year ban, Inkoom failed to pay the said money and he was banned by FIFA.
Inkoom, 29, after failing to settle the agent, the case was opened again and the former FC Basel defender was banned again for one year.
However, sources reveal that a truce between the aggrieved agent and the once Black Stars regular over the past month has seen the world football governing body agree to lift its sanction on the player.
Inkoom's career has taken a nose dive following his move from FC Basel to Dnipro seven seasons ago.
Samuel Inkoom is now free to sign for any club in the January transfer window.
It is understood that the former Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk player has attracted interests from some clubs in France and Bulgaria.
He was a key member for the Black Stars at the 2010 FIFA World Cup helping the team reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time.Read also: Samuel Inkoom banned for one year by FIFA
The last time he featured for the national team was in an International friendly against the Netherlands in Rotterdam in a warm-up game for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.
