Benfica east past Club Brugge at Jan Breydelstadion

SL Benfica beat Club Brugge 2-0 at the Jan Breydelstadion in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie.
Brugge started well early on but couldn't make their chances on the break count.
Denis Odoi thought he found the opener just before half time but the goal was disallowed for offside.
Joao Mario broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 51st minute after a foul on Goncalo Ramos in the box.
Benfica controlled the ball for the rest of the game and David Neres sealed the victory in the 88th minute with a tidy finish after nicking the ball from Bjorn Meijer.