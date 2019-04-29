Berekum Chelsea rescinds decision to withdraw from NC's Special Competition

Berekum Chelsea have made a quick U-turn after earlier posting on their facebook page that they have withdrawn from the Normalisation Committee Special competition.
The club in a post earlier said : "Good Evening our cherish supporters. We will like to inform our followers that, due to the unfortunate incident which happened yesterday at the Golden City Park during our game with Asante Kotoko of which a communique has been sent indicating a temporary ban on the Golden City Park by the Ghana Football Association's Normalization Committee."
"We have dissolved our players and have temporarily withdrawn from the NC Special Competition."
This post has since been pulled down as they have now announced that they will soon update fans of their selected venue for their next game.
This decision comes on the back of a temporary ban placed on the Golden City Park due to Sunday's incident that happened in matchday 8 of the NC Special Competiton between Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko of which two Kotoko officials were attacked by irate fans of the home team.
The new post read : Golden City Park temporally closed to enable @ghanafaofficial and the Police Services continue their investigation into the unfortunate incidence yesterday.
The club will like to inform all stakeholders of this latest information.We will update you on the venue selected for our next match against Medeama SC.
