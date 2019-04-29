Chelsea withdraws from NC' Special Competition

Berekum Chelsea have withdrawn from the Normalization Committee's (NC) Special Competition.
The decision according to the club comes on the back of a temporary ban placed on the Golden City Park due to Sunday's incident that happened in matchday 8 of the NC Special Competiton between Berekum Chelsea and Kotoko of which two Kotoko officials were attacked by irate fans of the home team.
A post sighted on their Facebooks page read: "Good Evening our cherish supporters. We will like to inform our followers that, due to the unfortunate incident which happened yesterday at the Golden City Park during our game with Asante Kotoko of which a communique has been sent indicating a temporary ban on the Golden City Park by the Ghana Football Association's Normalization Committee."
"We have dissolved our players and have temporarily withdrawn from the NC Special Competition."
