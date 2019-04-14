Bernard Tekpetey scores eleventh goal of the season as Paderborn thump MSV Duisburg

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey was on the score sheet for SC Paderborn in their 4-0 win over MSV Duisburg in the German Bundesliga II.
The former Schalke 04 forward registered the third goal of the afternoon with a sumptuous finish after Philipp Klement and Babacar Gueye had already shot the home side ahead by 2-0.
The 21-year-old Ghanaian striker extended the lead for the Blue and Black lads with a beautiful finish on the 59th minute of the game before he was replaced by Kai Proger on the 64th minute with fellow countryman Christopher Antwi-Adjei lasting the entire duration of the match.
Read also:
Bernard Tekpetey hits hat-trick in Paderborn win over Darmstadt
Ghanaian striker Bernard Tekpetey joins SC Paderborn
Bernard Tekpetey banned for racism reaction
German youth midfielder Sebastian Vasiliadis completed their heavy home victory with his thunderbolt strike on the 79th minute.
Tepketey has notched 11 goals in 27 appearances for SC Paderborn 07 in the ongoing season.