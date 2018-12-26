Best Ghanaian players in abroad 2018

The year 2018 will probably go down as one of the grimmest years in the history of football in Ghana, as the national team the Black Stars, failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup to be held in Russia this June.
That said; here are some Ghanaian players abroad who offered a lot of hope for the country’s football future.
Richmond Boakye At one point time written off as a wasted talent, Boakye has rejuvenated his career in the best possible way since moving to Red Star Belgrade in the Serbian League.
Continuing from where he left off last season, Boakye has scored 6 in 11 outings for Crvena zvezda
His dazzling goalscoring form has attracted a host of European clubs, including Chelsea FC.
He has scored 29 goals so far in 2018 in 39 appearances for the Belgrade team.
The 24-year-old also netted 3 times in 16 appearances for Chinese super league side Jiangsu Suning after his loan spell at the club.
Jordan Pierre Ayew
Without a doubt, the best Ghanaian player in Europe in 2018.
Ayew was a standout performer for Wales side Swansea City in the EPL last season.
The 27-year-old forward was Swansea's player of the season after scoring incredible 12 goals in all competitions for the Swans before the team bowed out of the EPL to the championship.
Jordan Ayew’s stellar performances attracted the interest of several clubs across Europe before he ended up at Crystal Palace.
At Palace, he is yet to rediscover his goalscoring form that made him devastating at the Swans after playing 14 games without a goal.
For country, Jordan Ayew scored a brace for the Black Stars on his return to the team after years of exit when they took on Ethiopia in the 2019 AFCON qualifier.
Solomon Asante
Phoenix Rising winger Solomon Asante has indeed been a rising star in 2018 as he was named Red Fury Player of the year after an outstanding season in the United Soccer League.
Asante was voted the best player of his club Phoenix Rising, best foreign player and won the best goal of the season for his effort against Oklahoma City Energy.
The African Champions League winner captained the USL side this year and was an inspiration for the Club scoring 13 goals in 32 outings in 2018.
Frank Acheampong
2018 has been a phenomenal year for the former Berekum Chelsea star.
The 25-year-old played a huge role, scoring 17 goals and an assist in 26 appearances as his Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda escaped relegation on the final day of the 2017/2018 season.
Acheampong becomes the third top scoring African player in the 2018/2019 Chinese Super League with Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo scoring 21 goals and DR Congo's Cedric Bakambu with 19.
Thomas Teye ParteyHe needs no introduction on this list as the best performer in 2018.
The Atletico Madrid midfielder, by all means, has had a phenomenal year. This player has been efficient since he started professional football.
Thomas Partey has also scored some cracking goals in the La Liga and Champions League for Atletico Madrid this season.
Atletico Madrid did qualified to the round 16 stage of the UEFA Champions League but his performances for his side shows the effort he has put into it.
Partey was part of the Atletico Madrid side that won the 2017/2018 UEFA Europa League defeating Marseille in the finals.
Also, he was a substitute in the club's 2018 UEFA Super Cup triumph over rivals Real Madrid.
Richard OforiThe Black Stars and ex-Wa All Stars goalkeeper has been consistent in the post for Maritzburg in the South African topflight league and has helped the Team of Choice to be stable.
The Black Stars current top shot-stopper seems to manning the goalpost wherever he goes as he has become a mainstay with his current side Maritzburg United.
Richard Ofori has had an illustrious career so far as a goalkeeper on the continent. The stalwart goalkeeper was a standout performer for his former side WA All-Stars during 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League.
His excellent goalkeeping skills was recognized with a nomination for the Premier Soccer League (PSL) goalkeeper of the season.
Richard Ofori’s confidence level and ability to organise his backline has been excellent.
Raman ChibsahFrosinone's Chibsah is one player who has been phenomenal in the Italian Serie A since his days with Benevento starting in all 17 games played so far this season with a goal.
The midfield powerhouse likened to the legendary Michael Essien for his dynamism has been excellent in 2018 with some eye-catching performances in the Italian Serie A in 2018.
The 25-year-old who exhibited why he should be considered for a Black Stars call-up, offering great drive, energy, incisiveness, and some of the enthusiasm for his Italian outfit Frosinone Calcio.
Godfred Donsah
The Bologna midfielder is gradually living up the potential he exhibited in the 2015 u-20 World Cup. Donsah has been bossing the Bologna midfield this very season with some splendid performances in the Italian Serie A.
Donsah has played 11 games scoring 2 goals and handing out 1 assist for Bologna in the Italian Serie A this season.