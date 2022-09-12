betpawa GPL matchday 1 wrap: Aduana FC maintain unbeaten run against Hearts of Oak, Karela beat Tamale City

Aduana FC maintained their unbeaten run against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday as they beat them 1-0 to get their 2022-23 betPawa Premier League off to a good start.
The Ogya Boys went into the game with a four-match unbeaten run against the Phobians in their last four meetings – and made a huge statement to end their 12-match winless run.
Debutantes Yaw Ansah, Bright Enchill, Douglas Owusu Ansah and Godfred Opoku Wakii were handed starting roles by Coach Samuel Fabin with returnee Stephen Anokye Badu also included in the lined up.
Hearts boss Samuel Boadu called on Ghana International Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Mohammed Alhassan, Suraj Seidu and Gladson Awako and new signings Eric Ofori Antwi and Eric Esso.
After a balanced first half Aduana FC got the breakthrough just four minutes into the second half as captain Bright Adjei smashed home from close range to give the Ogya lads the opener.
Adjei connected a shot across the face of goal from Sam Adams to slot home the opener after the Hearts defence failed to deal with a loose ball.
The goal energized Aduana FC as Hearts of Oak worked hard to get back on level pegging but the home side were equal to the task as they held on to win the contest.
Hearts of Oak ended the match with ten men after defender Caleb Amankwah was shown the red card in the closing stages of the match.
In Accra - Nine-men Legon Cities suffered their first</strong> home defeat in six months as they conceded in the second half to lose 1-0 to Medeama SC at the El Wak stadium. Kofi Asmah scored the lone goal in the 68th minute to silence the home fans.
Legon Cities Cities dominated the first half but failed to make it count after missing some jaw breaking chances that came their way. Medeama SC had goalkeeper Kofi Mensah to thank for not conceding before the break. The former Tema Youth and AshantiGold SC pulled two brilliant saves to keep his side in the game.
Medeama returned from the break as the better side and it paid off in the 68th minute through Asmah's header.
The Royals finished the match with nine players after midfielder Michel Otou and defender Michael Ampadu were both sent off in the 79th minute for decent.
Michel went in with a stamp on Jean Vital while Ampadu was sent off for an offensive conduct on Referee Charles Bulu.
Medeama SC nearly registered their second goal but Cities goalkeeper Sylvester Sackey pulled a fantastic save denied them as the Tarkwa lads held on to win the contest 1-0 at the Elwak stadium.
Dreams FC stunned Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0 to get their 2022/23 betPawa Premier League season off to a flying start.
Youngster Dana Blessing scored the only goal of the match in the 56th minute to shock the vociferous fans at DUN’s Park.
Coach of Dreams FC Ignatius Osei-Fosu got the edge over his compatriot Michael Osei on the opening weekend of the season as the game looked very close and highly competitive – with the Still Believe lads walking home with the three points.
At the Aliu Mahama stadium in Tamale – David Abagna Sandan missed a first half penalty as Real Tamale United were held 0-0 by newly promoted Samartex 1996 FC.
New boys Kotoku Royals recorded a slim victory against Accra Lions to announce their presence in the betPawa Premier League. Striker Augustine Boakye scored in the 19th minute of the match at the Cape Coast stadium to give the home side a 1-0 victory against the Lions.
At Aiyinase Karela United FC beat Tamale City FC 1-0 at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park with Samuel Atta Kumi scoring the only goal of the match.
Earlier on Saturday, Accra Great Olympics nailed Bechem United 1-0 at the Accra Sports stadium to kick off the new season on a sound footing. Samuel Ashie Quaye scored the match winner in the 82nd minute to give his side all the spoils.
Later on Monday – Berekum Chelsea will take on King Faisal at the Agyemang Badu I Park at Dormaa to wrap the fixtures for Match Day One.
Meanwhile Asante Kotoko’s opening match against Nsoatreman FC has been postponed due to their involvement in the preliminary round of the CAF Champions League. The Ghanaian Champions will play Rail Club du Kadiogo at the General Mathieu Kerekou Friendship stadium in Benin on Monday.