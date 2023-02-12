betPawa Premier League: Hearts of Oak ease past Berekum Chelsea to go second

Accra Hearts of Oak scored three second-half goals to beat Berekum Chelsea 3-1 on Matchday 17 of the betPawa Premier League.
The Phobians were in dire need of a win to stage a massive comeback in their title charge having gone two games without a win.
Accra Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Legon Cities and lost 1-0 to Real Tamale United in their last two outings to drop out of the top four.
Gladson Awako, Konadu Yiadom, and Dennis Korsah who played for Ghana at the CHAN tournament in Algeria started for the Phobians as new signings Albert Diuedonne and Linda Mtange were also named in the lineup.
With the first half failing to produce a goal, the former League Champions made a great start to the second half as Berekum Chelsea goalkeeper Ernest Sowah beautifully saved Linda Ntange's effort in the forty-seventh minute.
Fuseini Zackaria scored the opening goal for the Phobians in the 83rd minute but that came after Konadu Yiadom had cleared one decent chance off the lines in the 76th minute - much to the relief of the home fans.
Benjamin Yorke added to the tally in the 89th minute to give Hearts of Oak a two-goal cushioning as he went past the goalkeeper Ernest Sowah to put the ball into the back of the net.
Kusi Pandrous climbed off the bench to reduce the deficit for Berekum Chelsea in the 93rd minute before Victor Aidoo sealed the win for Hearts of Oak late in injury time.
Accra Hearts of Oak are now second in the table with 28 points - four points behind leaders Aduana FC who drew 0-0 with Bechem United on Friday.