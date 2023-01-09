betpawa Premier League matchday 11 wrap: Kotoko score late to deny Great Olympics, Dreams FC win big

Champions Asante Kotoko left it late to deny Great Olympics as Andrew Appau netted in the 10th minute of added time to give his side a point in a 1-1 draw at the Baba Yara Sports stadium.
Great Olympics were on a poor run heading into the game – with three consecutive defeats, but held their own against the Champions on Sunday.
Abdul Bashiru scored the opener for Great Olympics inside 47 minutes after a scoreless first half. Then on, Olympics frustrated Kotoko for a larger part of the second half but their persistence paid off in added time when Appau headed in a cross to earn them a point.
The result leaves Asante Kotoko in third place level on points with arch rivals Accra Hearts of Oak and Accra Lions who have all amassed 19 points – one point behind leaders Aduana FC who play Bibiani Gold Stars on Monday.
In other results:
Bechem United scored in added time to snatch a point against King Faisal at Fosu Gyeabuor Park Sunday. Godfred Asiamah gave King Faisal the lead in the 67th minute after the two sides settled for a scoreless first half.
Asiamah cut in from the left before finishing coolly to silence the home fans but his goal was cancelled by Hafiz Konkoni in the 92nd minute as he levelled matters for the Hunters.
In Dawu - Dreams FC scored a brace in either half as they humbled Medeama SC 4-0 at the theatre of Dreams on Sunday.
Abdul Aziz Issah gave the home side the lead in the second minute following a teasing cross down the left flank that slipped through the fingers of goalkeeper Boris Mandjui for the first goal.
Agyenim Boateng Mensah added to the tally two minutes later – as he capitalized on a mix-up between Boris Mandjui and Vincent Atinga to tap home.
Back from the break – Agyenim Boateng got a brace as he turned home a lovely ball for the third goal before David Van Djik completed the rout at Dawu.
At Nsoatre - Walid Neymar Fuseini scored the winning goal for Nsoatreman FC in their 1-0 win against FC Samartex. Whiles Real Tamale United put in a gusty display to draw goalless with Karela United FC.
Meanwhile Accra Hearts of Oak scored a late goal to beat Tamale City 3-2 at the Cape Coast stadium on Saturday.
Caleb Amankwaa scored the match winner in the 87th minute to give the Phobians all the spoils after a sloppy defense gave Tamale City a 2-1 lead before the break. Salifu Ibrahim scored from the spot in the 33rd minute to give Hearts of Oak the lead but the celebration was cut short after Tamale City levelled matters through Isaac Mensah.
The former Hearts of Oak player netted inside 37 minutes after a Robert Addo Sowah foul in the box. Sampson Eduku increased the tally for Tamale City five minutes from the break before Benjamin Yorke drew parity for the Phobians.
Evans Ampofo, Solomon Oppong and Maswud Abdul scored three goals in fifteen minutes as Accra Lions beat Legon Cities 3-1 at the WAFA Park at Sogakope.
After a barren first half Ampofo opened the scoring in the 75th minute before Oppong and Abdul added to the tally in the 84th and 90th minutes of the encounter. Samuel Armah reduced the deficit for Legon Cities in added time to give the home side a 3-1 win.
Earlier on Friday Akyem Oda Kotoku Royals came from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Cape Coast stadium.