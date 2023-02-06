betpawa Premier League matchday 16 wrap: Aduana open five-point lead as Hearts suffer defeat in Tamale

League leaders Aduana FC beat Nsoatreman FC 2-0 at Nana Agyemang Badu Park to keep hold of the first spot in the betPawa Premier League.
The two-time champions went into the game looking for the points to continue their fine run having secured a 1-0 win against Dreams FC in midweek. Akwasi Mensah Gabriel netted the opener in the 36th minute before Richard Afriyie added the second goal two minute from full time. The win takes them to 31 points - five points clear at the top of the betPawa Premier League table.
Elsewhere – giants Accra Heats of Oak fell to a 1-0 defeat to Real Tamale United at the Aliu Mahama stadium on Sunday.
Both sides created some decent goal scoring chances, but the home side took advantage in the 83rd minute when Manaf Umar drilled home the match winner.
Manaf sent in a long-range effort that beat Richmond Ayi to give Real Tamale United all the spoils.
Berekum Chelsea recorded a 1-0 victory over Bechem United at the Golden City Park. The former Champions needed a win to bounce back from their 2-0 liss to Nsoatreman FC on Matchday 15. Fravien Kongoza first half strike earned them the three points at the Golden City Park.
Legon Cities bounced back from a seven-game winless run to beat King Faisal 3-1 at El-Wak Stadium on Sunday. Jonah Attuquaye, made the difference as he smashed home the opening goal inside 5 minutes of the encounter. Felix Hammond added to the tally in the 85th minute. But King Faisal pulled one back before Cities regained their two-goal lead courtesy Nasiru Moro in the 88th minute.
At Bibiani - Gold Stars clinched a 2-0 win over Karela United at Dun’s Park
Emmanuel Appau scored first in the 13th minute before Noah Nartey smashed home the winner inside 17 minutes to move them to the 3rd spot in the log place with 26 points.
Meanwhile Medeama SC scored two second half goals to secure a comfortable 2-0 win over FC Samartex at Akoon Park. Jonathan Sowah scored the opener in the 50th minute before Vincent Atinga added the second goal in the 68th minute.
Accra Great Olympics and Dreams FC sold out a 1-1 draw at the Accra Sports stadium as the Still Believe lads left it late to snatch a point from their host. Great Olympics scored in the 15th minute but could not hold on as Collins Boah netted in injury time to deny them the three points.
Early on Saturday, Sampson Eduku, Mathew Agama and Justice Mensah got on target as Tamale City defeated Kotoku Royals 3-0 at the Aliu Mahama stadium.