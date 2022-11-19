betPawa Premier League preview: Kotoko battle Real Tamale United today

Real Tamale United will host defending champions Asante Kotoko on Matchday 8 of the betPawa Premier League at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium later today.
The Northern giants managed a 2-1 win over Asante Kotoko in their meeting as Roland Frimpong and Victor Aidoo netted for them before Franck Etouga Mbella pulled one back for the Porcupine Warriors.
Real Tamale United have won four points in their last two meetings in the Premier League with Asante Kotoko grabbing just a point from a possible six. The pride of the North are currently 12th in the League log with eighth points while the Champions occupy the 3rd spot with 14 points - with only two points separating them.
Real Tamale United boosted have been boosted by the return of Coach Baba Nuhu from Germany – where he went on a four-week attachment with Bundesliga side TSG Hoffenheim.
They will heavily rely on the qualities of David Abagna Sandan, Manaf Umar, Roland Frimpong and Yaw Osei – following their consistent displays in the last two seasons. Asante Kotoko will also depend on in-form Nicholas Mensah who has scored three goals for the club, Steven Mukwala, Enoch Morison and Augustine Agyapong to force a win at the Ali Mahama stadium.
The Porcupine Warriors dropped valuable points in midweek after throwing away an early lead to draw 1-1 with Legon Cities at home and a win in Tamale will cushion them in their title aspirations.
The game which is scheduled for 7pm kick off will be shown live on StarTimes Adepa channel 247.