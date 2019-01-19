Betway Cup: AshantiGold defeats Liberty Professionals 2-1

AshantiGold beat Liberty Professionals 2-1 at the Len Clay Stadium in the maiden edition of the Betway Cup.
The Miners made a bright start by scoring early in the game through Saddick Adams from the penalty spot. Liberty Professionals tried to get the equalizer before halftime but failed to create any clear scoring opportunities.
Salia Outtara made it 2-0 for Ashantigold after a powerful shot from outside the box in the 88th minute.
In the dying minutes of the match, referee Kennedy Paddy awarded a second penalty on the day. This time around going in favour of Liberty. It was Elvis Kyei Baffour who accepted the challenge and sent the goalkeeper the wrong way to get on the score sheet for the scientific soccer lads. The goal was however not enough as they were beaten at the end of the match
The win means AshantiGold have qualified to the final of the Betway cup. They await the winner of the second match of the day between Aduana Stars and Medeama SC.
Read also: Match Report: Dreams FC knock Black Satellites 3:0 at Sogakope