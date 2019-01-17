Match Report: Dreams FC knocked Black Satellites 3:0 at Sogakope

Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC walloped Ghana’s U-20 national team, The Black Satellites 3-0 at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena in a friendly ahead of 2019 African Youth Championship.
An entertaining first half failed to provide a goal despite the flurry of attacking players on either end.
Three second-half goals from Eli Keke, Michael Amoh and Richard Addai gave the Dawu-based club the handsome win over Coach Jimmy Cobblah’s side.
The Ghana U20 side are wrapping up their preparations for U20 AFCON to be staged in Niger next year.
The Black Satellites will next play Hearts of Oak in a friendly at the Tema Sports Stadium.
