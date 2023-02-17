Bismark Kobi Mensah replaces Yaw Preko as Great Olympics head coach

Accra Great Olympics has announced the appointment of former Karela United head coach Bismark Kobi Mensah as their new gaffer.
This comes after the club parted ways with coach Yaw Preko who was on the job for about five months.
Yaw Preko, during his time at the club, won six matches, lost six, and had five matches that ended in draws.
Bismark Kobi Mensah comes in after having resigned from his role as coach of Karela United.
The new Olympics coach was a member of the Black Galaxies technical team that participated in the just ended CHAN tournament in Algeria.
The Dade Boys currently sit 10th on the BetPawa Premier League table, with 23 points.
They have won 6 games, lost 6, and drawn 5, in 17 matches.
Great Olympics’ next game is against title-chasing Bechem United at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, on Sunday, February 19, 2023.