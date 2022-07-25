Black Galaxies outclass Benin in CHAN qualifier

Ghana produced two wonderful halves of soccer to beat Benin 3-0 in the penultimate spherical of the Championship of Africans Nations 1st leg qualifier at the Cape Coast stadium on Sunday.
After minutes of delectable soccer, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh scored from the spot to present Ghana the benefit in the 25th minute.
A Beninese defender blocked a try from Evans Osei-Wusu together with his hand contained in the field which resulted in a penalty for Ghana – and that was brilliantly put away by Daniel Afriyie Barnieh for Ghana’s opening purpose.
The Black Galaxies doubled their benefit 4 minutes into the second half by Mohammed Alhassan. The Hearts of defender smashed a rebound into the underside proper nook after the guests did not cope with a nook kick.
Benin goalkeeper Serge Obassa made an awesome save to disclaim Ghana a 3rd purpose as Osei-Wusu’s effort from shut vary was parried away for a nook kick.
Ghana Captain Gladson Awako put the icing on the cake after he curled a stunning ball into the roof of the web for the third purpose of the day. The former Ghana Premier League winner curled a luxurious strike into the roof of the web from within the field to beat goalkeeper Serge Obassa for the Squirrels.
Ghana Coach Annor Walker launched Umar Bashiru, Dennis Korsah and Agyenim Boateng for Suraj Seidu, Evans Osei-Wusu and Captain Gladson Awako respectively. Umar Bashiru made the largest affect in the second half as he took full management of the midfield a lot to the admiration of the crowd at the Cape Coast stadium.
The Black Galaxies stored a bigger part of the ball to confuse their opponents as Annor Walkers’ males held on to win the 1st leg 3-0 in Ghana.
The 2nd leg of the fixture is schooled for Saturday, July 30, 2022 in Porto-Novo.