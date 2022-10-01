Black Galaxies paired in Group C of CHAN tournament

The Black Galaxies will face reigning Champions Morocco in Group C of the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship, Algeria 2022.
The draw with was held in Algiers on Saturday, October 1, noticed Ghana paired alongside the two-time winners of the competitors in addition to Sudan and Madagascar.
Tournament hosts Algeria are in Group A with Libya, Ethiopia and Mozambique whereas DR Congo, Uganda, Cote D’Ivoire and Senegal make up Group B.
Mali, Angola and Mauritania are in Group D with Cameroon, Congo and Niger additionally in Group E.
Ghana’s delegation to the draw included Coach Annor Walker and Hannah Asare from the GFA National Teams Department.
The event will probably be held from January 8-30, 2023.