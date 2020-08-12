Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah completes Wisla Krakow move

Black Meteors captain Yaw Yeboah has completed a move to Polish giants Wisla Krakow ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The 23-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a 3-year to join the Polish side from Spanish second-tier outfit Numancia. Wisla becomes Yeboah's fifth club in three years.
"Yaw Yeboah is a player of the White Star," Wisla announced on their official website.
"23-year-old Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah is another player who joined the team of the 13-time Polish champions. The contract binding the player with the White Star will be in force for three years."
He spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo B where he scored five goals in 20 matches.
Yeboah has previously featured for FC Twente, Lille OSC and Real Oviedo.
He has represented Ghana at the U20 and U23 level.