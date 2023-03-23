Black Meteors coach announces 26-man squad for Algeria assignment

Coach Ibrahim Tanko has announced his 26-man squad for the 2023 CAF U23 Championship qualifying match against Algeria.
The Black Meteors will face Algeria in the first leg tie which will be played at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba.
The team departed left Accra on Wednesday evening to Annaba, Algeria.
Ghana is hoping to advance to the U23 Championship and fight for a place to play in the next Olympic Games which will be staged in Paris.
A win in the double-legged tie will confirm Ghana’s place in the tournament which will be staged from 24 June and 8 July 2023.