Black Meteors coach confident of victory over Mozambique

Ghana’s Black Meteors head coach Ibrahim Tanko is confident of beating Mozambique and qualifying for 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations.
Ghana will take on Mozambique in a doubleheader later this month with the winner moving on to play the winner of the tie between Algeria and DR Congo.
“We are playing Mozambique from the 21-23 October away and we hope by then, we have a solid team to present,” coach Tanko told ghanafa.org.
“We know it is not going to be easy but definitely we hope that we are going to qualify because we are working hard.
“There is no injury but we are waiting for Danlad Ibrahim and other players to join and so far, everyone is training hard,” he added.
Ghana U-23 side beat Dreams 2-1 at the Accra Stadium on Wednesday in a friendly which forms part of the team’s preparation for the crucial qualifiers against Mozambique.
Black Meteors will play another Premier League side Accra Lions in a friendly match on Saturday, October 9, 2022. The fourth edition of the U-23 Africa Cup of Nations will take place in Morocco in June 2023.