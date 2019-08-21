Black Meteors defeat Hearts of Oak in friendly

The Black Meteors have defeated Hearts of Oak in a friendly which was played Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Accra Sports Stadium.
The U-23 side saw off the Phobians by a lone goal in the practice match. The first half remained deadlock with both sides failing to break the defence of each other.
A good cross from Chris Bonney found the head of Benard Arthur inside the box but, the striker's header missed the post narrowly.
With Hearts of Oak looking to fetch the opening goal, Meteors caught them on the break and took the lead against the run of play after breaking through the offside trap with Nzema Kotoko striker Akesse Akesse rounding Ben Mensah before slotting into an empty net.
Both teams made wholesale changes to their sides in the preparatory clash as Hearts looked for the equalizer.
Few minutes to end the game, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr. was put through by Aminu Alhassan but the striker failed to tap in to grab the equalizer to the disappointment of many Phobians.
Kofi Kordzie forced a free kick for the Phobians right in front of the Meteors penalty box as many Phobians chanted for the equalizer but Aminu’s kick went straight into the human wall.
The Black Meteors are preparing for the final qualifier of the U23 AFCON with Algeria while Hearts of Oak are shaping up for the President Cup clash with Asante Kotoko.
Hearts of Oak lineup
Benjamin Mensah, Christopher Bonney, Robert Addo, Stephen Bonney, Raddy Ovouka, Aminu Alhassan, Ibrahim Sumalia, Benard Arthur, Dominic Eshun, Kofi Kordzi, Michelle Sarpong
