Prime News Ghana

Black Queens paired against Nigeria in qualifier for 2022 AWCON

By Vincent Ashitey
Shares
facebook sharing button Share
twitter sharing button Tweet
email sharing button Email
sharethis sharing button Share

Ghana’s Black Queens have discovered their opponent for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.

The draw for the 2022 AWCON qualifiers took place today, May 10, 2021 at CAF's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

Following the draw, the Black Queen have been pitted against African football powerhouse Nigeria, who have clinched the AWCON 11 times.

The Queens will travel to play the Super Falcons between June 7-15 before hosting them for the reserve fixture between October 18 to 29.

With the qualifying series divided into zones, one of Nigeria or Ghana, who are both housed in WAFU Zone B, will miss out on the tournament next year.

Both have traditionally participated in each of the CAF Women’s AFCON tournaments since the inaugural edition in 1991.

Nigeria are the defending champions while Ghana hosted the tournament in 2018.

The winner of the first-round tie between Nigeria and Ghana will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.

The AWCON, which will be hosted by Morocco, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

The countries which will reach the semifinals of the AWCON will be guaranteed automatic qualification for the World Cup.

 

READ ALSO: Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 23: Kotoko swap spot with Medeama, Olympics mount pressure on duo

 

First round

M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia

M2 – Kenya v South Sudan

M3 – Eritrea v Burundi

M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda

M5 – Malawi v Zambia

M6 – Tanzania v Namibia

M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini

M8 – Angola v Botswana

M9 – Mozambique v South Africa

M10 – Algeria v Sudan

M11 - Egypt v Tunisia

M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

M14 – Congo v Gabon

M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon  

M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia

M17 – Liberia v Senegal

M18 – Mali v Guinea

M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin

M21 – Nigeria v Ghana

M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire

 

Second Round

Winner M1 v Winner M2

Winner M3 v Winner M4

Winner M5 v Winner M6

Winner M7 v Winner M8

Winner M9 v Winner M10

Winner M11 v Winner M12

Winner M13 v Winner M14

Winner M15 v Winner M16

Winner M17 v Winner M18

Winner M19 v Winner M20

Winner M21 v Winner M22

Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.

 