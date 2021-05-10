Black Queens paired against Nigeria in qualifier for 2022 AWCON

Ghana’s Black Queens have discovered their opponent for the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifiers.
The draw for the 2022 AWCON qualifiers took place today, May 10, 2021 at CAF's headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
Following the draw, the Black Queen have been pitted against African football powerhouse Nigeria, who have clinched the AWCON 11 times.
The Queens will travel to play the Super Falcons between June 7-15 before hosting them for the reserve fixture between October 18 to 29.
With the qualifying series divided into zones, one of Nigeria or Ghana, who are both housed in WAFU Zone B, will miss out on the tournament next year.
Both have traditionally participated in each of the CAF Women’s AFCON tournaments since the inaugural edition in 1991.
Nigeria are the defending champions while Ghana hosted the tournament in 2018.
The winner of the first-round tie between Nigeria and Ghana will face Niger or Cote d’Ivoire in the second round.
The AWCON, which will be hosted by Morocco, will also serve as a qualifier for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
The countries which will reach the semifinals of the AWCON will be guaranteed automatic qualification for the World Cup.
READ ALSO: Wrap up of Ghana Premier League matchday 23: Kotoko swap spot with Medeama, Olympics mount pressure on duo
First round
M1 – Uganda v Ethiopia
M2 – Kenya v South Sudan
M3 – Eritrea v Burundi
M4 – Djibouti v Rwanda
M5 – Malawi v Zambia
M6 – Tanzania v Namibia
M7 – Zimbabwe v Eswatini
M8 – Angola v Botswana
M9 – Mozambique v South Africa
M10 – Algeria v Sudan
M11 - Egypt v Tunisia
M12 – Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo
M13 – Sao Tome and Principe v Togo
M14 – Congo v Gabon
M15 – Central African Republic v Cameroon
M16 – Sierra Leone v Gambia
M17 – Liberia v Senegal
M18 – Mali v Guinea
M19 – Guinea Bissau v Mauritania
M20 – Burkina Faso v Benin
M21 – Nigeria v Ghana
M22 – Niger v Cote d’Ivoire
Second Round
Winner M1 v Winner M2
Winner M3 v Winner M4
Winner M5 v Winner M6
Winner M7 v Winner M8
Winner M9 v Winner M10
Winner M11 v Winner M12
Winner M13 v Winner M14
Winner M15 v Winner M16
Winner M17 v Winner M18
Winner M19 v Winner M20
Winner M21 v Winner M22
Aggregate winners qualify to join hosts Morocco in the final tournament.