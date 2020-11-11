Photos: Black Stars intensify preparation for Sudan clash

Black Stars have intensified preparation for their AFCON 2021 qualifying match against Sudan on Thursday.
The team held their first training session at the McDan La town park, Accra on Monday and 10 players took part.
After arriving in Cape Coast yesterday, the Black Stars had their maiden training session at the Cape Coast Stadium.
16 players who are currently in camp took part in the session as CK Akonnor is still waiting for others to arrive.
The list is Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew, Emmanuel Lomotey, Afriyie Acquah, John Antwi, Razak Abalora, Tariq Fosu, Kwadwo Amoako, Samuel Owusu and Nicholas Opoku.
The rest are Baba Abdul Rahman, Alexander Djiku, John Boye, Christopher Nettey, Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Caleb Ekuban.
Ghana face Sudan at the Cape Coast stadium on Thursday, November 12, before travelling to Khartoum three days later for the reverse tie.
Coach C.K Akonnor is seeking to continue with the teams flying start to the qualifiers following victories against South Africa and São Tomé and Principe in November, 2019.
Ghana top Group F with 6 points