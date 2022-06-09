Black Stars: Know the 18 players to participate in the Kirin Tournament

The Ghana Football Association in a release have confirmed that 18 players are in the Black Stars camp preparing for the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan.
According to the GFA some players have been ruled out of the 2022 Kirin Cup in Japan for varied reasons ranging from injuries, illness and other personal issues.
"It’s been a long hard season and some players came into the squad with minor injury issues which are normal in football. There were other players that played against Madagascar and Central African Republic but were originally not part of the plan for the tournament in Japan as the technical staff decided to give other players the opportunity in Kirin tournament.
To that end, 18 players are currently in camp in Kobe for the competition which kicks off on Friday, June 10, 2022 – with Ghana set to face the host in the opening match."
READ ALSO: Video: Black Stars touch down in Japan for Kirin Tournament
The players in camp include:
Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Manaf Nurudeen
Defenders: Alidu Salifu, Daniel Amartey, Andy Yiadom, Dennis Korsah, Baba Abdul Rahman
Midfielders: Mubarak Wakaso, Edmund Addo, Mohammed Kudus
Wingers/Forwards: Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, Benjamin Tetteh, Jordan Ayew, Kwesi Okyere Wreidt, Christopher Antwi Agyei, Andre Ayew, Felix Afena-Gyan, Afriyie Barnie
The Black Stars held their first training in Kobe on Wednesday afternoon ahead of the 2022 Kirin Cup opener against host Japan at the Kobe City Misaki Park Stadium.
The team arrived in the Harbour City of Osaka on Tuesday night from Angola after playing against Central African Republic in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote D’Ivoire 2023 Group E qualifier.
The Kirin Cup tournament also features former African Champions Tunisia and two-time South American Champions Chile.
Coach Otto Addo is expected to use the tournament to test the readiness of his team ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 which kicks off on Monday, November 21, 2022. The winner of the Japan vs Ghana match will play the winner of the match between Tunisia and Chile for the finals while the two losing teams slug it out for the third place.
The team would the official training at the Noevir stadium Kobe at 7pm on Thursday ahead of the match on Friday.