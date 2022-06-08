Video: Black Stars touch down in Japan for Kirin Tournament

The Black Stars of Ghana have finally touched down in Osaka, Japan for the upcoming Kirin Cup invitational tournament which is set to commence very soon.
The four-time African champions started their campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they have secured four points from their opening two matches against Madagascar and Central African Republic.
