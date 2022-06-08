Prime News Ghana

Video: Black Stars touch down in Japan for Kirin Tournament

By Vincent Ashitey
The Black Stars of Ghana have finally touched down in Osaka, Japan for the upcoming Kirin Cup invitational tournament which is set to commence very soon.

The four-time African champions started their campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers where they have secured four points from their opening two matches against Madagascar and Central African Republic.

