Black Stars squad for 2019 AFCON open to local players- Kwesi Appiah

Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah has revealed his readiness to include locally-based players in the 2019 African Cup of Nations on one condition.
Appiah has been under intense scrutiny for neglecting locally-based players but it seems the gaffer is ready to rectify the situation.
The Black Stars trainer revealed that locally-based players will get the opportunity to represent the country at the 2019 African Cup of Nations should they impress him.
According to him, the impending domestic tournament which is organized by the Normalization Committee will be keenly monitored and any player who would 'catch his eye' will have the chance to join the Black Stars squad.
Read also:2019 AFCON: Ghana have the quality to win tournament but...- Kwesi Appiah
"I am aware the Normalization Committee will be starting a tournament this year for our clubs." Kwasi Appiah told Kessben FM
"Between now and May any locally-based player who impresses me will have the chance to join the Black Stars to the 2019 African Cup of Nations". The Black Stars trainer added.
CAF is yet to name the host nation for the tournament after Cameroon lost its hosting rights.
Read also:2019 AFCON: Ghana have the quality to win tournament but...- Kwesi Appiah