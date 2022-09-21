Black Stars' Tariq Lamptey relishing Brazil test

Brighton & Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey is relishing the challenge of Black Stars facing Brazil in a pre-World Cup friendly.
The defender is in the camp of the Black Stars in France as the team prepare for Friday's clash. Lamptey is expected to make his debut since switching nationality from England to Ghana.
Speaking ahead of the game, Lamptey said he is looking forward to the big game against Brazil.
“I’m looking forward to the game on Friday. In this game, we are preparing very well and we all want to be ready for Friday,” Tariq Lamptey told the GFA media team.
The defender who is oozing with confidence and looks hungry for his first Ghana appearance said his new teammates have shown him love and is putting in a shift in training.
“Training has been really good. Getting to know everybody. There is very high quality here and we are working hard in training and listening to what the coach has to say.
“Everyone has been fantastic, everyone has been welcoming. It’s been so good. I’m very proud to be here and I’m really just trying to train hard to give the best I can for the team.”
The game between Ghana and Brazil will be played on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 6:30 pm.