Black Stars to face Switzerland in pre-World Cup friendly

The Ghana Football Association has announced that Ghana’s Black Stars will face Switzerland in an international friendly before their opening match against Portugal at the 2022 Qatar World Cup.
This will be the first time Ghana will face Switzerland in a football match.
READ ALSO: Japan hit four past Black Stars in Kirin Cup opener
The match will take place on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Baniyas Club Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Head Coach, Otto Addo is expected to use the game against Switzerland to get his squad in shape for the match against Portugal.
Ghana will later take on South Korea on November 28 and Uruguay on December 2.