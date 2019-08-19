Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu joins Saudi club Al-Fayha FC

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu has completed a switch to Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Fayha FC after his two-year stay with Serbian outfit Čukarički.
The 23-year-old has penned a three-year-deal after passing his mandatory medicals.
Owusu becomes the seventh foreign player snapped by the vastly-rich club ahead of the new season.
The hugely talented Ghanaian has settled on the gulf after being chased by a host of clubs.
Owusu, who previously played for model Ghanaian second-tier Vision FC was among the Black Stars squad the featured at the just ended AFCON 2019.
