Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu joins Saudi club Al-Fayha FC

By Vincent Ashitey

Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu has completed a switch to Saudi Arabian top-flight side Al-Fayha FC after his two-year stay with Serbian outfit Čukarički.

The 23-year-old has penned a three-year-deal after passing his mandatory medicals.

Owusu becomes the seventh foreign player snapped by the vastly-rich club ahead of the new season.

The hugely talented Ghanaian has settled on the gulf after being chased by a host of clubs.

Owusu, who previously played for model Ghanaian second-tier Vision FC was among the Black Stars squad the featured at the just ended AFCON 2019.

