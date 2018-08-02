Blame disciplinary committee for Ghana football crisis -Coach Malik Jabir

Former Asante Kotoko head coach Malik Jabir has directed blame to the disciplinary committee for the current football crisis in the country.
Ghana football has suffered a torrid time for the past weeks following Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative piece which uncovered massive rot in the game.
The government has placed an injunction on the local league in an attempt to dissolve the Ghana Football Association following the investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.
"I will blame the disciplinary committee for the cause of Ghana football now because they sometimes delay decisions for us to start the league early --- Coach Malik Jabir told light FM.
FIFA have appointed a two-member committee comprising of Dr Kofi Amoah and Oti Akenteng to preside over Ghana Football on the interim following government's attempt to dissolve the FA.