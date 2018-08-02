Kotoko task Aske Synergy Consult to look into team accident

Kumasi Asante Kotoko have tasked ASKE SYNERGY CONSULT to look into issues surrounding donations that the club received after their bus accident last year.
ASKE have been charged to look into how cash received was spent or invested to avoid any complications for the club as some victims have already voiced their frustration.
Report says this move comes as a result f a directive from Manhyia to the management of the club.
ASKE SYNERGY is a firm of chartered accountants and auditors who will look into how the donations received were used and other relevant matters.
Read also:I love Kotoko- Sulley Muntari
2 Kumasi based Journalists will be part of this finding committee.