Boxing: Argentina boxer dies after sustaining injuries in bout

An Argentinian boxer has died today after a fight on Saturday, marking the sport's second tragedy this week.
The 23-year-old super lightweight Hugo Santillan died from injuries suffered during a 10-round bout with Uruguayan champion Eduardo Javier Abreu which ended in a draw in San Nicolas, Argentina.
He collapsed as he raised his arms in celebration at the final bell, and was treated for a brain clot as well as suffering two heart attacks and kidney failure.
It comes just two days after the death of Russian fighter Maxim Dadashev who suffered a subdural hematoma during a fight in Maryland, USA.
Santillan was held up by his trainers as the result was announced but fell into the ring ropes and never heard the result of his final fight.
He was met by paramedics who gave him oxygen and water before he was taken to hospital.
The former South American super-featherweight champion, nicknamed 'Dinamita' (Dynamite) spent five days in a coma in hospital, where he was treated for a clot of the brain.
He suffered kidney failure, but heart failure was listed as the cause of his death.
The Argentine's passing was confirmed by the World Boxing Council in a statement.
'RIP Hugo Santillan. We join Hugo's family and friends in grief, support and wish prompt resignation' they said.
Boxing promoter Kalle Sauerland lead tributes to Santillan.
On Twitter, he wrote: ‘A sad, sad week for boxing. We are devastated to hear that 23-year-old Hugo Santillan has passed away following a bout this weekend in his native Argentina. RIP.’
Former pro-boxer Jerome Wilson wrote: 'Rest in peace Hugo #Hugosantillan #boxingfamily #boxing sad and cruel happenings in the boxing world. Condolences to all his loved ones.'
Olympic boxer Jean Pascal added: 'Another tragic accident in our sport. But do not forget that: Boxing Saves More Lifes Than IT Takes...Just Ask Any Real Fighter!!! #RIP Hugo Santilla'.