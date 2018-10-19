Breaking: No CAF club competitions for Ghana next year

The Normalization Committee has confirmed that there will be no representatives from Ghana in the CAF club competition next year in a meeting with owners and administrators of Premier League and Division One clubs on Friday, October 19, at the Alisa Hotel.
The decision by the Normalization Committee means no Ghanaian club will take part in either the CAF Champions League or the Confederation Cup
The Ghana Premier League was suspended in June this year following investigations by renowned journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas on Corruption in the Ghanaian game.
Medeama SC who were at the summit of the league when it came to an abrupt end were expectant of earning a slot to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League.
On the other hand, second-place AshantiGold, as well as Asante Kotoko, were eyeing the Confederations Cup slot but the Normalization Committee maintains that no club will represent the Country in next year’s club competition.
