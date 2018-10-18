Photos:Normalization Committee visits Black Queens and Black Maidens In Prampram

The GFA Normalization Committee on Thursday, October 18, 2018, visited the Black Queens and Black Maidens at the Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence.
The Black Queens are preparing for the 2018 Women’s African Cup of Nations whiles the Black Maidens are also preparing for the 2018 FIFA women’s U-17 world cup in Uruguay next month.
Both teams are gearing up preparations ahead of their respective tournaments with friendly matches scheduled for them in Prampram.
Vice president Mrs Lucy Quist, Mrs Naa Odofoley Nortey and Mr Kofi Duah Adonteng were at the GSCE to interact with players and technical teams of the two sides who are scheduled to play in their respective competitions next month.
According to the committee, the visit was to serve as a morale booster for both teams ahead of their respective tournaments.
Mrs Quist who spoke on behalf of the NC assured the two sides of the Committee's readiness to address all concerns raised at the meeting ahead of next month’s assignments.
The senior female national team engaged their junior counterparts on Thursday morning with Mrs Quist and Mrs Odofoley participating actively in the training match.
The Black Queens will play in the 2018 AWCON to be hosted in Ghana from November 17 – December 1 while the Black Maidens will travel to Uruguay for the 2018 FIFA U17 World Cup from November 13- December 1.
