Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City coach signs new contract to 2025

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers has signed a new five-and-a-half-year contract to commit him to the club until 2025, ending speculation over a move to Arsenal.
The former Liverpool and Celtic manager was on Arsenal's shortlist after sacking Unai Emery last week, but had insisted he was "very happy" at Leicester, who sit second in the Premier League.
Rodgers' previous contract was due to expire in 2022, but his suggestion that deal contained a release clause had further fuelled talk of a move away from the King Power Stadium.
Brendan Rodgers said: “When I made the decision to come to Leicester City, it was because I was excited about the direction the Club was taking and how I could apply my experience to the journey. I came here with a purpose to add something to that and to help the Club build for the future.
“The support I have had from the Chairman, Khun Top; from the Chief Executive, Susan Whelan; from the Director of Football, Jon Rudkin; and from everyone at the Club has been amazing. I’ve inherited an outstanding team of staff that are dedicated to progress and improvement and we have a group of players that are a joy to work with every day.
“And to the Club’s supporters, I can only say thank you for welcoming me and my staff into your Club and for putting your faith in our work. We’ll continue to work together to bring success to Leicester City for many years to come.”
Leicester City Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “Brendan’s qualities as a coach are well-known and evident in the way he has sought to unlock the potential in every member of our exciting young squad.
“But just as important to us is the suitability of Brendan’s wider philosophy to the Club’s established culture and values. He and his staff immersed themselves immediately, building an understanding for the Club and the city and an appreciation for what makes them special.
“That has been a valuable combination over the last nine months – strengthening the bond between our players, staff and supporters – and I’m excited to see how it can continue to enhance our long-term vision for the Club.”