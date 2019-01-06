Bus conductor wins Ghc 57,776.93 to become betPawa Ghana’s first BIG winner of 2019

A bus conductor from Greater Accra, David Arhinkorah became betPawa Ghana’s first BIG winner of 2019 after he walked away Ghc 57,776.93 richer from a Ghc 1 stake on 10 games.
David enjoyed a 50% win bonus after betting Ghc 1 on 10 games, taking his initial returns of Ghc 38,517.95 to Ghc 57,776.93.
How David won Ghc 57,776.93 with a Ghc 1 stake on 10 games
After betting with betPawa for about 2 or 3 months, David has never won such a large amount prior to his BIG win. In fact, David remained in shock when his results did come through, saying “I was not expecting to win. I think it was luck on my part because I wasn’t expecting to win. I am very happy but still in shock.”
The bus conductor was attracted to betPawa for a number of reasons, saying “It’s the only betting website that I find easy to use. betPawa also offers generous win bonuses and I like the way they offer no minimum stakes to help bettors bet small win BIG!”
How his BIG win will help to support his family’s future
When asked about how he’ll use his Ghc 57,776.93 winnings, David stated that the money will help to shape the future for not only himself but his family too, adding, “I have planned to start a business and also help my younger brothers in school to complete their education.”
The Greater Accra resident also gave advice to other bettors who are yet to win BIG, “What I can tell them is that if they haven’t won such an amount before, they shouldn’t give up! Tomorrow could be the day you get lucky!”
