C.K Akonnor apologizes to a journalist after telling him to 'reason up'

Asante Kotoko coach, C.K Akonnor has rendered an unqualified apology after he furiously jabbed a journalist during a press briefing on Sunday.
The former Black Stars captain reacted furiously to the journalist who questioned his playing style after Sunday’s JAK Kuffour Cup match against regional rivals AshantiGold.
The Reds took the lead in the 57th minute via winger Emmanuel Gyamfi but the team in Yellow levelled through Richard Djodi.
Akonnor said after the game that, ''We saw AshGold. They kept the ball, they were playing- James Akaminko was showing, McCarthy was playing and that’s how I want my team to be playing,’’ the ex-Ghana captain said.
The ex-Hearts Of Oak coach got incensed when a journalist asked what was he doing about his style of play.
''I am working on it. The fact is that I have been here not more than four months. I was with AshGold for how long? So please when you are asking your questions reason up. You understand me.
''Let me finish (rumblings in the hall). I will come here and I will not talk about my midfield again. If you ask me the question, I will give you the answer that you need.
''I want us to talk and I want to be honest. If you ask me ‘what am I doing about it?’ What do you mean by that? I have been here for how long? Say it you are the journalist. Three months," Akonnor furiously responded.
Akonnor in hot exchanges with Journalists after JAK Cup
However, C.K Akonnor has rendered an apology for his reactions towards the journalist during the press briefing on Sunday after the game saying his reactions wasn't the best.
"I apologise for my reaction to the question the journalist asked, the question was not the best but after watching the video on youtube, I admit my response was not the best, it came out of frustration so I apologise for it", he admitted in an interview on Oyerepa FM in Kumasi.
The game ended in a one-all draw and was pushed to extra time but neither side could get that second goal to win the match.
The later date for the second leg is yet to be decided by organizers of the match and the regional rivals will have to wait in patience for another time to get one over their opponent.
