CAF announce revised calendar for AFCON 2023 qualifiers

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) Executive Committee has accredited a revised TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 revised qualification calendar.
This was necessitated by the CAF Executive Committee’s dedication to make room for the African nations which have certified for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November/ December 2022 to arrange adequately.
Consequently, the September 2022 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire match day three and match day 4 qualifiers have been moved to 20-28 March 2023.
Matchday 5 will now be on 12-20 June 2023 whereas match day six might be performed on 4-12 September 2023.
Black Stars were supposed to play a doubleheader against Angola in September.
The Ghana Football Association is expected to take advantage of the free window by organising friendlies for the Black Stars. One pre-World Cup warm-up match against Switzerland has already been scheduled.