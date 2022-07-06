CAF Awards 2022: Hasaacas Ladies receive multiple nominations

Hasaacas Ladies Football Club have received several nominations for the 2022 CAF Awards.
The team have received nomination including the Women’s Player of the Year where Doris Boaduwaa, Evelyn Badu and Perpetual Agyekum are in line for the coveted honor.
The trio were stupendous in Hasaacas Ladies unprecedented achievement in the season considered.
Hasaacas Ladies FC trounced all in our paths to secure five(5) titles including the maiden edition of the West Africa Football Union Zone B Women’s Champions League.
The Giants prevailed at all front making it all the way to the final of the CAF Women’s Champions League held in Cairo, Egypt.
In this quest Evelyn Badu picked the top scorer award at the CAF Champions League bagging a mammoth 5 goals at the tournament and the Player of the Tournament Award.
She has since moved from Hasaacas Ladies Football Club to Norwegian side Avaldsnes in March 2022.
Doris Boaduwaa was the Club’s top scorer for the season being considered. She was involved in 27 goals in 30 appearances; 17 goals and 10 assists.
Source: Hasaacasladiesfc.com