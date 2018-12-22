CAF CC: Asante Kotoko reach play-offs with win over Kariobangi Sharks

Asante Kotoko have progressed to the next stage of the CAF Confederations Cup competition with a 2-1 over Kariobangi Sharks on Saturday afternoon.
The Porcupine Warriors produced a scintillating performance to overcome the sharks at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
The home side started on a front foot with Maxwell Baakoh breaking into Sharks' defence in the early stages of the game but his shot targetted at the first post is cleared to safety.
C.K Akonnor's side piled pressure and score the opening goal in the 17th minute through Fatawu Safiwu who won the ball from Georfrey Lemo and dribbled past a Sharks defender before sending a low shot into the bottom corner of the near post.
The celebration of the home fans was cut short in the 29th minute as Katila Omoto restored parity with a thunderbolt from outside the penalty box.
Sevens to first time, the host were handed a penalty after a foul on Yacouba Songne. Skipper, Amos Frimpong stood up and buried it into the bottom corner.
Sharks threw everything at the Porcupine Warriors in search of the equalisig goal but it led to no avail as Kotoko reach play-off stage.