CAF CC: Confirmed teams for the playoff round

After completion of the CAF Confederations Cup second round, the 30 teams that will contest for a place in this season’s Confederations Cup have been confirmed.
Sixteen teams made it from the second round but fifteen will go through the final playoff round.
The 15 will be drawn against the losers of the Champions League first round in the playoff draws to be conducted on Friday 28th December 2018. The teams from the Confederation Cup hosting the second leg.
The sixteenth one, Étoile Sportive Du Sahel, has been given a bye to the group stages because they are the best ranked according to CAF’s 5-Year Ranking system.
Teams from Champions League; ZESCO United, Al-Hilal, Coton Sport, Gor Mahia, Stade Malien, Al-Ahly Benghazi, Nkana, AS Otôho, Jimma Aba Jifar, Bantu, Al-Nasr, Ittihad Tanger, African Stars, ASC Diaraf, Vipers