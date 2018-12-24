CAF CL: Who is in the 2018-19 CAF Champions League group stage?

The line-up for the 2018/19 CAF Champions League group stage is now confirmed after the conclusion of the first round.
The 15 winners of the first round of qualifying stages have joined the defending champions, Espérance de Tunis, to the money group stage.
The sixteen participants will be drawn into four groups in the group stage draws scheduled for Friday 28th December in Cairo.
The teams that have qualified include; Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco), AS V.Club, TP Mazembe (both from DR Congo), Al Ahly Sporting Club (Egypt), Simba Sports Club (Tanzania), Horoya A.C (Angola), Club Africain (Tunisia), Orlando Pirates, Mamelodi Sundowns (both S. Africa), FC Platinum (Zimbabwe), Asec Mimosas (I. Coast), Ismaily (Egypt), Club Sportif Constantinos (Algeria), Jeunesse Sportive de la Saoura, Lobi Stars (Nigeria).
